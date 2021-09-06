Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 892 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. 599,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,746. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

