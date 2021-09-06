Navellier & Associates Inc Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,354,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,358. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

