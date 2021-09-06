Navellier & Associates Inc Has $8.06 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1,805.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124,529 shares during the period. International Paper comprises approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 278,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $59.92. 1,657,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. International Paper has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

