Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. 50,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,775. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

