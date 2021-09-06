NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.99 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

