Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,314,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.87 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

