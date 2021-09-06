New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

