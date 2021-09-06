New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.33 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Monro worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

