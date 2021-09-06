New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.57 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.36 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

