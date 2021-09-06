New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $71,180,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.