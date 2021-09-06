New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,765 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $1,461,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

