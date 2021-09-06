New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $149.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,486 shares of company stock valued at $49,688,815. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

