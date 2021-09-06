New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seer were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Seer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,668,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.65.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.