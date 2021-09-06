New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,001 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

