NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NexImmune stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

