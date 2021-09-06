Nicole Kelsey Sells 3,483 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.