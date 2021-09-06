Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Twilio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $367.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

