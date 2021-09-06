Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.