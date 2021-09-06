Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,015 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

NYSE LUV opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

