Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,467 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

