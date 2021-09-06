Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,031 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,031 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $124.47 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

