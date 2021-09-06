Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,584 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VEREIT worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VER stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

