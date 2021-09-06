Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKRKY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

