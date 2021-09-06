Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,169 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,923,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.99 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

