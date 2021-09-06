Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

