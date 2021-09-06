Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

