Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.