Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.