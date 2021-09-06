Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

