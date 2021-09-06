Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

