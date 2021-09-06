Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$42.55. 424,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,190. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

