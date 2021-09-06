Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

