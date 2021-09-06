NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,834 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in CSX by 202.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,206.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 76,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 182.8% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

