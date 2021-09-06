NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

DFUS stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

