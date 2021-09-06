NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

