NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

