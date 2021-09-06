Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nucor by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.