NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00149272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00206060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.06 or 0.07530570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,530.38 or 0.99817733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.00950751 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

