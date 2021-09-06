Oasis Network Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 119.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $375.23 million and $733.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001688 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.