Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

