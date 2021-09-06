Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
