Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
