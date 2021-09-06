Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil States International by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

