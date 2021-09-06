Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Okta by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Okta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.