Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $102,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $270.40 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

