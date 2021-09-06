Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $280.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

