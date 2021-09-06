Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

