OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $18.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 909,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

