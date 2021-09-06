Oppenheimer Boosts The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $475.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $455.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.