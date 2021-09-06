Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 23,950 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

