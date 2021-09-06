Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,257 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

