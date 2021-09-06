Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $526.31 million and approximately $26.25 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

